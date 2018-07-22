Regional tours: Kitara holds Uganda Cranes in Kasese

Regional Tours 2018:

Kitara Region 2-2 Uganda Cranes

FUFA Media

A late surge and fighting spirit by the Uganda Cranes saved national team head coach Sebastien Desabre and the rest of the traveling contingent blushes in the 2 all draw with Kitara region on a barren and dry Nyakasanga play ground in Kasese on Saturday.

Allan Kyambadde gave the national team the lead in the opening half.

Robert Baruku and Rogers Lwebuga scored in quick succession to give the home side the lead and hopes of an eminent shock for the national team.

Vipers forward Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma, returning to the national team fold after a long time grabbed the equalizer.

The game was the first time that Desabre handled the national team on a local regional tour.

FUFA Media

FUFA Media

Prior to the game, the national team members were engaged in the Corporate Social Responsibility activities within Kasese, visiting the Kilembe Mines Hospital and Sports Club Bronken academy.

“Before the game against a selection of the West, we visited a school and a hospital. These moments call us to a lot of humility. Thank you for the welcoming” Desabre noted after the game.

Technically, such matches help the national team technical wing to further access the players available especially the local legion that was used for the game.

Uganda Cranes is preparing for the AFCON 2019 qualifiers where they will host Tanzania in September 2018 at Mandela National Stadium.