Football

Regional tours: Kitara holds Uganda Cranes in Kasese

ago
by David Isabirye
TwitterFacebookInstagram

Regional Tours 2018:

  • Kitara Region 2-2 Uganda Cranes
FUFA Media
Daniel Sserunkuma (right) in action against Kitara region at the Nyakasanga play ground in Kasese

A late surge and fighting spirit by the Uganda Cranes saved national team head coach Sebastien Desabre and the rest of the traveling contingent blushes in the 2 all draw with Kitara region on a barren and dry Nyakasanga play ground in Kasese on Saturday.

Allan Kyambadde gave the national team the lead in the opening half.

Robert Baruku and Rogers Lwebuga scored in quick succession to give the home side the lead and hopes of an eminent shock for the national team.

Vipers forward Daniel Muzeyi Sserunkuma, returning to the national team fold after a long time grabbed the equalizer.

The game was the first time that Desabre handled the national team on a local regional tour.

FUFA Media
The Uganda Cranes XI that started the game
FUFA Media
Kitara Region XI
Members of the Uganda Cranes visited the some patients in a Kasese Hospital.

Prior to the game, the national team members were engaged in the Corporate Social Responsibility activities within Kasese, visiting the Kilembe Mines Hospital and Sports Club Bronken academy.

“Before the game against a selection of the West, we visited a school and a hospital. These moments call us to a lot of humility. Thank you for the welcoming” Desabre noted after the game.

Young kids greet the Uganda Cranes technical members and players before the game

Technically, such matches help the national team technical wing to further access the players available especially the local legion that was used for the game.

Uganda Cranes is preparing for the AFCON 2019 qualifiers where they will host Tanzania in September 2018 at Mandela National Stadium.

Hundreds of fans were thrilled after the game

You May Also Like

Uganda Crested Cranes edge Ethiopia for back to back victory at the 2018 CECAFA Women championship

Life moves on, says sacked Vipers head coach Da Costa

New URA FC recruit Tabu sets season ambitions

Leave a Reply