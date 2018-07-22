Sebuguzi secures best ever Pearl finish, closes gap on NRC

Sebuguzi and co-driver Leon Ssenyange had a steady drive during the weekend Pearl of Africa rally to finish second overall and first among nationals.
It was Sebuguzi’s best ever Pearl rally finish so far. It came after a series of non finishes in the same event.
Sebuguzi turned his day one third position to second overall; finishing four minutes and eight seconds behind winner Manvir Baryan from Kenya.
“We really prepared well for this rally. Everybody did their part. The mechanics, managing team and us the crew,” said Sebuguzi
The crew collected a maximum of 140points that elevated them to second position on the NRC leaderboard. The team now has 290 points; 15points behind championship leader Jas Mangat.
“We started the season badly. But am happy that we are getting closer. Let’s see what the next rally will bring.”
The Pearl rally success puts the three time national champion back into the fight for this year’s title with 200 points available over the remaining events.
Drivers standings after Pearl rally
Jas Mangat 305points
Ronald Sebuguzi 290
Susan Muwonge 240
Unissan Bakunda 194
Kepher Walubi 180
Fred Wampamba 171
Christakis Fitidis 140
Hassan Alwi 134
DrAshif Ahmed 124