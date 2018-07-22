Uganda Crested Cranes edge Ethiopia for back to back victory at the 2018 CECAFA Women championship

CECAFA Women 2018:

Uganda Crested Cranes 2-1 Ethiopia

Uganda national women football team, the Crested Cranes continued with the impressive form at the on-going CECAFA Women championship in Rwanda with a hard fought 2-1 win against horn of Africa nation, Ethiopia at the Kigali regional stadium, Nyamirambo on Saturday.

Despite falling a goal down to Ware Birtukan’s 37th minute strike, the Ugandans did not lose hope.

They trailed 1-0 heading to the mandatory half time break, and only returned a completed different energized entity.

Grace Aluka found the equalizer in the 68th minute off a decent free-kick from 35 yards.

Yudaya Nakayenze grabbed the winner seven minutes later with a great header after a teasing free-kick delivered by Viola Namuddu for the memorable victory.

For the final quarter an hour of the game, the Ugandans played a cautious game with a balance between attack and defence, gallantly protecting the lead to the final whistle.

A delighted Uganda Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega hailed the players for following the instructions.

As quoted by the official FUFA Web portal, Bulega, a former national team player herself who also manages Kampala Queens in the FUFA Women Elite League echoed;

The Ethiopians were technically good. They had speed. We conceded 4 goals in the last edition of the CECAFA in Njeru but today was my day. The players followed the instructions. We now have six points but we shall not relax till the last day of the tournament

This was Uganda’s second win at the championship following a 1-0 well engineered victory over favourites Kenya during the opening match.

Pint-sized but immensely talented Lillian Mutuuzo, an S.5 student at Taggy High School scored against Kenya.

Uganda now has a maximum six points from the two games played so far with two more remaining games against Tanzania and hosts Rwanda coming up.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Kenya earned a point in the one all draw with Tanzania.

Sunday is a rest day for team Uganda and Tanzania before the two countries shall lock horns on Monday.

The tournament is being played on a round robin basis with the topping country to be declared champions.

Uganda Crested Cranes XI Vs Ethiopia:

Ruth Aturo (G.K), Yudaya Nakayenze, Phionah Nabbumba (Esther Naluyimba), Grace Aluka, Shadia Nankya, Viola Namuddu, Tracy Jones Akiror(Captain), Zaina Namuleme (Monica Namwase), Spencer Nakachwa (Bridget Nabisalu), Lilian Mutuuzo, Juliet Nalukenge

Subs Not Used: Daisy Nakaziro (GK), Aisha Namukisa, Daniela Favour Nambatya, Winnie Babirye, Norah Alupo