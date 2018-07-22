Uganda earn first win at 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup thanks to victory over Zimbabwe

Bowl Quarter Finals Result

Zimbabwe 10-24 Uganda

Bowl Semi Finals Fixtures

Chile vs Uganda

Uganda rugby team secured their first win at the 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup thanks to their hard-earned 10-24 win over Zimbabwe at the AT&T Park in San Francisco.

The last time both sides had faced each other at a crucial tournament was in Kampala, when Uganda claimed a 10-22 win for the Africa 7s Rugby Cup accolades.

The Bowl quarter final started off in style and it was Phillip Wokorach who broke the deadlock with a brilliant try for Uganda.

Wokorach side-stepped twice, beating three men with one missing a tackle. The star sprinted to the try line to touch for the Pearl’s second try at the World stage.

Moments later, Solomon Okia extended Uganda’s lead when he broke through a tight Zimbabwean defence to score Uganda’s second try of the day.

With a few to half time, James Odong also got himself on the score sheet when he dodged one tackle to touch in between the uprights.

Aaron Ofoyrwoth converted all the tries successfully as Uganda went into the break with a 19 points lead.

Zimbabwe’s pep talk during the break yielded results when both teams returned. The side got awarded try points after consultation from the Television match official (TMO).

It had initially been considered a knock-on situation just before Shingai Hlanguyo placed the ball past the white chalk but it was later adjudged for a try.

Odong scored his second try of the game when he found space at the right corner flag just after Okorach had been stopped – forcing his way to the uprights.

Zimbabwe got the last try of the game thanks to a little grubber kick towards the left corner flag for Shayne Makombe but it was too late to spur a comeback.

Uganda faces Chile at the Bowl Semi Finals on Sunday at 7:44pm (Uganda time).

FACT

Uganda again had a man sent to the sin bin at the 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup after Michael Okorach’s neck tackle that got him a yellow card against Samoa.

Byron Oketayot was culprit this time round as he got sent off – leaving Uganda down to 6 men at one moment.