Uganda narrowly loses to Chile, left to fight for 19th place against Uruguay | 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup

Bowl Semi Final Result

Chile 20-17 Uganda

Bowl – 19th place play-off

Uganda vs Uruguay

Uganda failed to win their second 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup match in a row – suffering a 20-17 loss to Chile in the Bowl Semi Final at the AT&T Park in San Francisco on Sunday.

The Pearl had a rough start when they conceded three consecutive tries from Rodrigo Fernandez, Marcelo Torrealba and Benjamin Devidts.

However, Aaron Ofoyrwoth’s quick hands delivered a much-needed pass to Phillip Wokorach who found his way to the try line at the right corner flag.

By half time, no try had been converted by either side, an issue that seriously let Uganda down in terms of reducing the ten point’s gap.

When second half kicked off, beautiful interplay with Phillip Wokorach initiating had James Odong release Timothy Kisiga, the star delivering Uganda’s second try, one that reduced deficit to only 5 points.

Felipe Brangier extended Chile’s lead with another unconverted try three minutes from time but Wokorach showed Uganda was not giving up anytime soon.

The Ugandan sensation beat two men en route to the try line and despite Ofoyrwoth scoring the game’s only points off the tee; the seven points were not enough to salvage a late win.

Uganda will now face Uruguay at 12:30 am (Uganda time) on Monday as both sides fight to claim 19th place at the global showpiece.

FACT

Uganda’s Aaron Ofoyrwoth missed two conversions worth four points. If Uganda had racked up these, maybe they would have won the match with a one point difference (20-21*).