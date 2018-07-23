2018 Uganda Golf Open lands Shs 400M sponsorship

2018 Uganda Golf Open

At Entebbe Golf Club

Fixture:

Ladies Open – 12-15 Sept

– 12-15 Sept Amateur Open – 18-22 Sept

– 18-22 Sept Pros Open – 24-29 Sept

The 77th edition of the Uganda Golf Open that is scheduled to take center stage at the lake side par 71 Entebbe Golf Club has landed a big boost with a Shs 400M sponsorship from Budweiser.

This annual championship will run in three series, teeing off with the ladies open on the weekend of 12-15 September 2018.

The Amateur open will run from 18th to 22nd September before the professionals will wind up on 24th to 29th September 2018.

The sponsorship package approximately UGX400M was revealed by the Uganda Golf Union president Innocent Kihika, of which $50,000 (about Shs 185M) is the kitty the professionals will be playing for.

Kihika expressed gratitude that the king of beers had chosen to partner with one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the region, referring to it as a union of nobles.

Firstly I would like to welcome the king of beers Budweiser to Uganda, having been launched a week ago. It is therefore a testament of the appeal of local golf and the Uganda Gold Open in particular that a premium brand of the stature of Budweiser comes into the country and hardly a week on chooses to partner with us. This speaks of the hard work that have been invested by our predecessors in growing the game for years. Our promise to Budweiser is single; we promise an event worthy of the brand’s stature, that will enable the brand to grow as it establishes its stronghold in the country. The Uganda Golf Open is a proven platform that will give Budweiser the much needed mileage amongst its core target audience.”

The Budweiser brand manager Julian Sentamu commended the Uganda Golf Union for its steely focus to grow the game in the country, citing this as among the reasons that attracted the brand to partner with the union.

We strongly believe in what the golfing fraternity is doing in Uganda. Growing and annually running a tournament of the magnitude of the Uganda Golf Open takes a certain degree of effort. Therefore as the king of beers, this was a perfect fit for us. We are here to enhance the golfing experience. We want every person that comes to enjoy the tournament to experience the presence of the king of beers

The Uganda Golf Open is expected to attract over a thousand players; locally, round the region and beyond.

Tanzanian ace Angel Eaton is the reigning Uganda Ladies open champion after edging Irene Nakalembe by two strokes.

Scratch golfer Ronald Rugumayo took home the amateur gong with a a sudden death victory over fellow Toro clubmate Ronald Otile.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe based Portuguese Professional golfer Stephen Ferreira, a member of Borrowdale Brooke Golf club won the 2017 Uganda Pro Open at the Uganda Golf Club in Kampala with a 7 under total score of 281 gross over 72 holes played in 4 days to lead by 3 strokes over the 4 time open champion Dismas Ndiza from Kenya.

