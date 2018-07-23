Airtel Rising Stars: Kintu hat-trick inspires Rays of Grace to Buganda Region title

Airtel Rising Stars 2018:

Buganda Regional Qualifiers:

Boys Final: Rays of Grace 3-0 Mpigi Mixed

Rays of Grace Mpigi Mixed Girls Final: Pride College, Mpigi 0 (8) – 0 (9) Divine Stars, Nyendo

The Airtel Rising Stars Buganda Regional qualifiers successfully concluded at the Masaka Recreational stadium on Sunday, 22nd July 2018.

Debutant side Rays of Grace from Buikwe won the boys’ overall title of three-day event.

Fast rising Njeru based Rays of Grace Academy from Buikwe District defeated Mpigi Mixed 3-0 during the one sided final.

Lanky forward Julius Kintu scored a hat-trick that won the game single-handedly.

Airtel Uganda Brand and Communications Manager, Remmie Kisakye appreciated the participating teams, players, FUFA and all those who helped to witness the success of the Buganda Regional qualifiers.

I thank the players who have took part in the Buganda regional qualifiers, the coaches and other working team. As Airtel Uganda, we remain committed to supporting this project which has given rise to players as Faruku Miya.

Guest of honour Fred Mukasa Mbidde (Member of parliament for the East African Assembly), flanked by the FUFA second vice president Darius Mugoye and Masaka Municipality R.D.C Herman Ssentongo handed over the medals, trophies and dummy cheques to the top performers.

Meanwhile, Masaka based Divine Stars Academy edged Pride College School from Mpigi 9-8 in a tense penalty shoot out after normal time had ended goal-less to lift the girls’ overall title.

The winning teams (Rays of Grace Academy and Divine Stars Academy) each got Shs 1M, gold medals and a trophy.

The runners up were rewarded by Shs 500,000, a trophy and silver medals.

Immensely gifted Travis Mutyaba of Rays of Grace Academy and Shamimu Najjuma of Divine Stars Academy were named the boys and girls Most Valuable Players of the tournament respectively.

Focus turns to the Eastern and North East regions qualifiers this weekend that will be hosted by Tororo Municipality.

Individual Top performers:

MVP’s:

Shamimu Najuma ( Divine Soccer Stars Academy )

) Travis Mutyaba (Rays of Grace)

Top Scorers:

Charity Ayinyo – 2 Goals ( Taggy Girls School )

) Isa Bugembe – 5 Goals (Rays of Grace)

Best Goalkeepers: