Airtel Rising Stars: Divine Soccer Stars clinch Buganda Region girls’ title

Buganda Regional qualifiers:

Girls Final: Pride College, Mpigi 0 (8) – 0 (9) Divine Soccer Stars, Nyendo

Pride College, Mpigi Divine Soccer Stars, Nyendo Boys Final: Rays of Grace 3-0 Mpigi Mixed

Divine Stars Girls Academy from Nyendo – Ssenyange Zone in Masaka district over came Pride College school, Mpigi 9-8 in a tense penalty shoot out following a goal-less duel in the final of the Airtel Rising Stars Buganda Regional qualifiers at Masaka Recreational Stadium on Sunday.

The girls championship had attracted as many as eight teams from all districts of Buganda.

The preliminary round games were played at Nyendo playground and Masaka Recreational Stadium on Saturday

Meanwhile, the boy’s final was won by fast rising Njeru based Rays of Grace from Buikwe District who out smarted Mpigi Mixed 3-0 in a one sided final.

Striker Julius Kintu scored a hat-trick.

Speaking at the awards giving ceremony that followed the two finals, Airtel Uganda Brand and Communications Manager Remmie Kisakye thanked the players, all the participating teams, FUFA and all those who helped to witness the success of the Buganda Regional qualifiers.

I thank the players who have taken part in the Buganda Regional qualifiers, the coaches and other working team. As Airtel Uganda, we remain committed to supporting this project which has given rise to players as Faruku Miya who scored the Uganda Cranes goal against Comoros as the Cranes returned to continental football since 1978.

The guest of honour Fred Mukasa Mbidde (Member of parliament for the East African Assembly) appreciated the main sponsors, Airtel Uganda.

Flanked by Masaka Municipality R.D.C Herman Ssentongo and FUFA Vice president Darius Mugoye, Mbidde handed over the medals, trophies and dummy cheques to the top performers.

The winning teams each got Shs 1M, gold medals and a trophy.

The runners up were rewarded with Shs 500,000, a trophy and silver medals.

Individual Top Performers

MVP

Shamimu Najuma ( Divine Soccer Stars Academy )

) Travis Mutyaba (Rays of Grace)

Top Scorers

Charity Ayinyo – 2 Goals ( Taggy Girls School )

) Isa Bugembe – 5 Goals (Rays of Grace)

Best Goalkeepers