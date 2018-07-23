Athletics

Athlete Leni breaks women’s 400m national record for fourth time this year

by David Isabirye
For the fourth time this year, female athlete Shida Leni broke the women 400M national record, recording 52.12 seconds.
Kevin
Shida Leni (wearing bib 2398) powers to the 400M finish line at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole
The feat was achieved during the Tartan Burners Athletics Club (TBAC) second Invitational meeting the Nelson Mandela National Stadium, Namboole over the weekend.
Leni crowned the dynamically and efficiently delivered event, by running 52.12 seconds in the Women’s 400M.
She therefore broke the national record for the fourth time this season.
Leni had previously covered the same distance (400M) in 52.47 seconds during the national trials on 24th February 2018.
Kevin
Shida Leni and her father celebrate
Last week, the slender athlete broke the national record twice on the same day running 52.47 seconds during the heats of the national championships on 13th July 2018, before improving to 52.40 seconds in the finals.
For the past five years, Leni has been trained by the husband and wife coaching team of Kevin and Sue O’Connor.
Kevin is delighted about the athlete;
It was quite windy. In better conditions, and with competition from runners as good or faster than herself, I am confident she can go under 52 seconds. Despite her tall and slender frame, she is extremely strong, and an important factor explaining this has been weight-training at the Espace Gym in Silver Springs Hotel, Kampala.
K.O Team
L-R: Kevin O’Connor, Leni’s father, Shida Leni and Sue O’Connor celebrate at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Leni is vying for qualification to the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha.

The qualification time for the last IAAF World Championships was 52.20 seconds.

This implies that she has a great chance of qualifying for the 2019 World Championships.

However, she needs do this in the period beginning from October 2018, for it to count as a qualifying time.

