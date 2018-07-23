CECAFA Women Championship: Uganda Crested Cranes fall to Tanzania

CECAFA Women Championship

Uganda 1-4 Tanzania

FUFA Media

Uganda Crested Cranes suffered their first defeat at the 2018 CECAFA Women Championship on Monday.

The Crested Cranes fell 4-1 to tournament defending champions Tanzania at Stade de Kigali in their third game of this year’s deition.

Dominant Kilimanjaro Queens took the lead in the 20th minute through Asha Rashid Saada who tapped-in Donisia Minja’s teasing ball. Minja turned scorer to double the lead three minutes later.

Rashid added the third at the stroke of halftime thanks to Fatuma Issa’s well weighted pass as Tanzania took a 3-0 lead to the break.

After recess, Asha Hamzamusa netted the fourth for Tanzania before Faridah Bulega’s charges found the consolation in added time through Shadia Nankya who headed home Zaina Namuleme’s delivery.

The win took Tanzania to 4 points from 3 games while Uganda remains with 6 points from as many games.

Crested Cranes XI: Ruth Aturo (GK), Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Yudaya Nakayenze, Shadia Nankya, Tracy Jones Akiror (C), Spencer Nakachwa, Esther Naluyimba, Juliet Nalukenge, Winnie Babirye, Lilian Mutuuzo

Substitutes: Juliet Adeke, Aisha Namukisa, Bridget Nabisalu, Zaina Namuleme, Monica Namwase, Favour Danielita Nambatya, Phionah Nabbumba, Norah Alupo, Daisy Nakaziro