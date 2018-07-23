Crested Cranes coach Bulega optimistic despite defeat to Tanzania

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Uganda Crested Cranes suffered a 4-1 defeat to Tanzania this afternoon, their first at the 2018 CECAFA Women Championship.

A brace from Asha Rashid Saada and a goal from Asha Hamzamusa and Donisia Minja each condemned Crested Cranes whose consolation came through Shadia Nankya but head coach Farida Bulega is unfazed.

“Football goes three ways, you can lose , win or draw. Today we lost 4-1 but the girls did all they could against defending champions and we scored an important goal, it’s a plus to us heading into the final game against Rwanda.”

Despite the set back, Uganda remains in contention for the Cup having fetched 6 points from three games in the five-team tournament and Bulega is optimistic her side can emerge champions of the region.

“We want to get those three points (against Rwanda) and bring the trophy home. We are working hard as the technical team and players, and we have not lost hop. We are doing all possible to bring the trophy home.”

The Crested Cranes take on the hosts Rwanda on Wednesday, July 25 at 5:00 pm (EAT).