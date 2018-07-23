Kitara Football Club appoints new head coach

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

FUFA Big league out fit Kitara Football Club remains another busy party in the transfer market.

Their scoop of recruiting man power has not been limited to players alone, but also spread wings to the technical wing.

The Hoima based club on Monday communicated former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Sam Kawalya as their new head coach for one year period.

Joshua “Taata Angels” Atugonza, the Chief Executive Officer at Kitara FC duly affirmed the development;

Sam Kawalya is the head coach for Kitara Football Club for the next one season. He has been given a task of securing the club’s promotion to Uganda premier league.

Kawalya, also the current Uganda U-20 and U-23 goalkeeping coach has been head coach at Uganda Premier League club, Mbarara City F.C before the arrival of Charles Livingstone Mbabazi.

Before joining Mbarara City, he had served Express FC in the assistant coach capacity.

The former Sports Club Villa Jogoo and Express goalkeeper played for Uganda Cranes between 1997-2007.

He ventured into professional football at South Africa’s Orlando Pirates, in Oman and Vietnam before hanging up the gloves to concentrate on a career in coaching.

He is a hands-on tactician with exceptional man management skills.