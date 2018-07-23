Mangat survives Pearl Rally woes to maintain NRC lead

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

Three-time National Rally Champion Jas Mangat overcame the weekend’s Pearl Rally challenges to secure a podium finish in both the Africa and National Rally Championship categories.

Mangat and co-driver Joseph Kamya had an overnight second position which lasted till stage two on Sunday morning.

The crew couldnot find their bearings mid-way the Shekar Metha stage; losing close to seven minutes that pushed them to third position.

The Pili Pili Rally Team however kept within the pace to maintain the third position overall. A puncture in the seventh stage couldn’t drop them farther.

They were 11 minutes and two seconds behind overall event winner Manvir Baryan from Kenya.

“It was quite a challenging event in some ways. We lost a lot of time when we got lost in one stage.

“Even these roads were not meant for our cars. They were more suitable for the R5. So it had an advantage over the rest of the car. But happy with the results,” said Mangat.

Mangat and Kamya collected 105 points to maintain their championship lead with 305 points; only 15 points more than second placed Ronald Sebuguzi.

“Despite the challenges, the results is very good for our championship. And now we are going to concentrate more on the remaining events and plan for the points,” he added.

Mangat has only participated in four of the five previous events. He registered two victories in Mbarara and Jinja before falling out in Masaka with engine failure. He was absent for last month’s Fort Portal rally.

Mangat however disclosed his disappointment with the weekend’s Pearl rally.

“For an ARC event like this with a location with dusty roads between stages was a bit of a safety concerns for both the crews and the fans.

“Reaching here in the morning was probably the most challenging of all. I feel next time they should get friendly location for spectators and crews as well.

“Other than that the event was nice, everything was on time and the discipline from the crews and spectators was on point,” he said.