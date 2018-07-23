Midfielder Kyambadde completes move to KCCA Football Club

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Midfielder Allan Kyambadde finally completed the move from Sports Club Villa Jogoo to rivals Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) F.C for a two year tenure on Monday, 23rd July 2018.

The development was confirmed to Kawowo Sports by the Swedish based agent Jens Leidewall.

Leidewall, who also represents a couple of other players as Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Abraham Ndugwa, Bernard Muwanga, Yayo Lutimba, Daniel Isiagi and Halid Lwaliwa, confirmed Kyambadde’s move;

It is complete. Both me and the player (Allan Kyambadde) are satisfied and happy for deal and the transfer as well. I have been discussing a move to KCCA with the club chairperson since the end of the season, but also clubs in Europe, Japan and Egypt have been interested in his signature. It is no panic to leave the Uganda Premier league because there is room to develop everyday. The deal is a win-win situation for all involved parties. Allan (Kyambadde) will get a higher pay at KCCA and at the same time get the necessary competition with tougher training sessions

A few days ago, Kawowo Sports duly broke the news of Kyambadde’s eminent move to KCCA FC when the negotiations had surpassed the half way mark.

Born in 1996, Kyambadde departs the Jogoos after two seasons since he joined from Express, having spent the previous season at Vipers.

Already capped 17 times with the Uganda Cranes having played the 2017 CECAFA Senior Challenge cup tourney and 2018 CHAN championship in Morocco, Kyambadde brings artistry, urgency, creativity, competitiveness and the worth experience to the already compacted KCCA midfield that has Gift Ali, Sadam Ibrahim Juma, Isaac Kirabira, Julius Poloto as well as the Mutyaba duo of Muzamiru and Sulaiman (Mike).

Kyambadde joins former Jogoo captain Bernard Muwanga at the Kasasiro lads with a possibility of a third Jogoo player, Nicholas Kasozi for Mike Mutebi’s managed side.