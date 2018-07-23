Nyamityobora F.C captures two experienced goalkeepers

Newly promoted Uganda Premier League outfit has recruited two experienced goalkeepers Stephen Latek Odong and Franco Oringa.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

The duo’s transfer was confirmed by the team manager Sulait Makumbi on Monday, 23rd July 2018.

“We have completed all the necessary talks to recruit goalkeepers Stephen Odong and Franco Oringa. They are experienced goalkeepers whom we think add value and experience to this new club.” Makumbi, who had deserted the club for rivals Mbarara City attested.

Odong joins the Mbarara based club in Western Uganda from Paidha Black Angels Football Club, another newly promoted club to the top flight.

Before joining Paidah Black Angels, Odong had featured at Lira based Sporting United and Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

Oringa was engaged at Soana Football Club having joined the club from BUL.

Nyamityobora FC has also shipped in nine Congolese players with a couple of locally based players.

Notably, they have on board former SC Victoria University, KCCA, BUL and Onduparaka winger Farouk Kawooya, Swaibu Mudde, George Kiroywa and Peter Otai from Maroons.

They are also finalizing on three players who they wish to acquire on three loan deals from Uganda Revenue Authority F.C.

The three targeted players are midfielders Hudu Mulikyi, Robert Mukongottya and Dickson Kigongo.

The club started their pre-season training a week ago and are set for the FUFA top eight tournament.