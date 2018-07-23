Nyamityobora Football Club beefs up coaching staff

Newly promoted Nyamityobora Football Club has reinforced their coaching staff ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Richard Kansole and Samuel Oguttu have been confirmed as the goalkeeping and fitness coaches respectively.

Kansole, the head coach for Ffumbe clan in the on-going Bika Bya Baganda football championship has been working at FUFA Big league club, Kansai Plascon F.C.

Oguttu is a former Nyamityobora player who has been rewarded for his loyalty and allegiance to the club.

The two coaches join head coach James Odoch to beef up the technical wing of the newly promoted side.

The club’s medical department is headed by Hashim Wante with the overall manager as Sulait Makumbi, also a FUFA Delegate.

Makumbi recently shocked many when he deserted Nyamityobora for rivals Mbarara City before dramatically making a U-turn back to Nyamityobora F.C.

“I realized that Mbarara City Football Club was missing a lot on many footballing aspects and I would not work with the team. So, I returned to my parent club, Nyamityobora” Makumbi attested to Kawowo Sports.

Meanwhile, the club has intensified their training sessions to two per day ahead of the league kick off in mid-August 2018.

They have also confirmed to take part in the late Abbas Ssendyowa cup which kicks off on Friday, 27th and will climax on Sunday, 29th July 2018.

Technical staff for Nyamityobora Football Club: