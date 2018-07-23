Striker Leku pens deal at Botswana top flight club

P.O

As a young growing footballer, Alfred Leku always desired to play semi-professional football as a prime target to turn professional.

On Monday, 23rd July 2018, the aggressive center forward achieved the former when he put pen to paper, in company of agent Pike Okello at Botswana Premier League side, Galaxy Football Club, located in South central of the land locked country, about 150KM from the capital city Gaborone.

The feat comes after he convinced the technical team and the club’s supporters during the week long trials he was subjected to after leaving his native country.

Bar the two years on the employment contract that were made public, the financial nitty gritty of the whole deal remained muted owing to contractual clauses undersigned by the two parties (the club and the player).

“I am happy to have signed for Galaxy Football Club. I am ready to contribute meaningfully to the club’s prosperity” Leku confessed to Kawowo Sports moments after signing the deal.

Last season, Leku played at two clubs in the Uganda Premier League (both on loan from Vipers Sports Club).

In his first stint, he turned up for the native Onduparaka Football Club before he switched allegiance to Express F.C, scoring four goals in the season.

The former Kibuli S.S, St Mary’s Kitende and Vipers energetic center forward will best be remembered for ages at Express FC for that winning goal against Masavu at the lake side Fisheries Training Insitute play ground in Entebbe, saving the Red Eagles from the eminent jaws of relegation.

Leku’s representative-cum-agent Okello sings praise of his client;

I am happy that Alfred Leku has been signed by Galaxy Football Club. The supporters and technical team love his power, aggressiveness and speed. He is a great addition to the club. We wish him the very best.

In Botswana, Leku becomes the third Ugandan player to join the top flight after Ivan “Kojja” Ntege and Francis Olaki who turn up for Township Rollers and Extension Gunners respectively.