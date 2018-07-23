Uganda finishes 19th after victory over Uruguay, New Zealand defeats England to win title | 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup

19th Place play-off Result

Uganda 38-28 Uruguay

Main Cup Final Result

New Zealand 33-12 England

Uganda finished 19th at the 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup after their thrilling 38-28 win over Uruguay at the AT&T Park in San Francisco on Monday.

Tolbert Onyango’s men required six tries from Phillip Wokorach (with four successful conversions), Timothy Kisiga (three), Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Pius Ogena to upstage Uruguay.

Action began with Uganda scoring early through Kisiga. James Odong won an aerial battle in the middle and just as he tumbled to the ground, he offloaded in style to Kisiga who sprinted home.

Uruguay was reduced to six men before Phillip Wokorach sold a dummy to race to the right corner flag for Uganda’s second try.

Ofoyrwoth increased Uganda’s scores when he handled well from Wokorach who had made another run in the right wing from the centre line.

A turn over in the middle further cost Uruguay as Ofoyrwoth and Micheal Okorach exchanged, Kisiga getting the final. The latter found his way to the white chalk easily as he had done four minutes earlier – his third try in the game.

As both teams left for the mandatory break, the score board read Uganda 31, Uruguay 00, with Phillip having his name to three successful conversions.

Uganda got off to another great start in the second half when Wokorach decided to hand Ogena an opportunity to touch after beating the Uruguayan defence.

Even though the South Americans were reduced to six men, Joaquin Alonso and Juan Garese masterminded an onslaught that almost got them quite close.

Alonso scored two tries, Garese finding the third in succession.

Their new-found rhythm helped Felipe Etcheverry score another and even though he converted successfully, time wasn’t on their side, Uganda emerging victorious with a 10 points margin.

In the main cup final, All Blacks Sevens made history by beating England 33-12 to become the first nation to claim the Rugby World Cup Sevens title for the third time.

The New Zealand team proved too strong for the England team, as latter could not replicate their exploits that got them the accolades during the first edition of the competition at Murrayfield in 1993.

FACTS

Uganda played four matches at the 2018 Rugby Sevens World Cup in San Francisco, USA.

They registered two wins and two losses; Samoa 45-07 Uganda (Championship qualifying round), Zimbabwe 10-24 Uganda (Bowl Quarter Final), Chile 20-17 Uganda (Bowl Semi Final), Uganda 38-28 Uruguay (19th place playoff).

Every match Uganda conceded a try first at this tournament culminated in loss i.e. Samoa and Chile.

Uganda was reduced to six men three times throughout the whole tournament i.e. Samoa (Michael Okorach), Zimbabwe (Byron Oketayot), Uruguay (Aaron Ofoyrwoth).

Uganda scored 14 tries at this World Cup, only two less than winners New Zealand.