Uganda She Cranes braced for Netball World Cup qualifiers

2018 Africa Netball World Cup qualifiers:

13 th – 18 th August

– 18 August In Zambia

Uganda Netball She Cranes on Monday, 23rd July 2018 embarked on residential training sessions for the 2018 Africa World Cup qualifiers slated for Zambia between 13th to 18th August in Lusaka.

The seven nation round robin format championship will throw off on Monday, 13th August 2018 when the host country Zambia takes on Botswana at 3PM in the official tournament opening match.

Uganda She Cranes gets to the thick of action on the subsequent day against Namibia at noon.

On Wednesday, 15th August 2018, Uganda will face Malawi at 4 AM in a highly billed clash that is anticipated to be physical and technical.

Come the following subsequent day, the Uganda She Cranes will play a double header.

Uganda takes on neighbours Kenya in the early kick off before winding the day with South Africans Botswana.

The two final games for team Uganda will see the She Cranes play hosts Zambia and Zimbabwe (both at 2PM) on Friday and Saturday respectively.

With South Africa and Malawi already qualified for the World Cup by virtual of their world ranking, the onus remains on the remaining the two slots that the countries will be fighting for.

South Africa and Malawi are 5th and 6th respectively on the world ranking.

Uganda is ranked 7th on the netball ranking system.

The 2019 World Cup will be hosted in Liverpool city, England.

Africa will be represented by four countries.

Fixtures:

Opening Game

Monday, 13th August:

Zambia Vs Botswana (3:00 PM)

Other Games:

Tuesday, 14th August:

Malawi Vs Zimbabwe (10 AM)

Namibia Vs Uganda (12:00 PM)

Kenya Vs Zambia (2:00 PM)

Botswana Vs Zimbabwe (4:00 PM)

Wednesday, 15th August:

Malawi Vs Uganda (10 AM)

Namibia Vs Kenya (12:00 PM)

Zimbabwe Vs Zambia (2:00 PM)

Botswana Vs Malawi (4:00 PM)

Thursday, 16th August:

Uganda Vs Kenya (10:00 AM)

Zambia Vs Malawi (12:00 PM)

Zimbabwe Vs Namibia (2:00 PM)

Uganda Vs Botswana (4:00 PM)

Friday, 17th August:

Zimbabwe Vs Kenya (10:00 AM)

Malawi Vs Namibia (12:00 PM)

Zambia Vs Uganda (2:00 PM)

Kenya Vs Botswana (4:00 PM)

Saturday, 18th August: