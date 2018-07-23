© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

Despite suffering a series of mechanical challenges, Yasin Nasser and Ali Katumba put up a convincing performance in the weekend’s Pearl rally.

The Moil Rally Team had a near sublime run in their Subaru Impreza through the Super Special Stage ending the day in tenth position.

Day two was another show for the team surviving challenges to finish in eighth among the nationals.

“The event was fine generally. We started the event well prepared and with very high hopes. The car was all good and behaved on day one,” says Katumba, Nasser’s co-driver.

“We encountered several setbacks on day two from our radiator fans going off before the start of the first stage, continued heating to heavily damaging the car in the last stage of the day.

“But we kept the pace all through and changed the strategy from attacking to finishing and thankfully we managed to pull it off,” he added.

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

Before Pearl rally, the Moil Rally Team showed great pace with improvements during the FMU Sprint in Garuga last month.

Nasser attributes the performance to confidence.

“We have trained a bit. But confidence is another reason.

“As we enjoyed the race, we built more confidence with car performance after along time. it even got better on getting better shocks. We hope to perform better in future,” he said.

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

The Moil Rally Team have only featured in three of the five NRC events this year.