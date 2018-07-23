Zambian winger Chama beefs up Simba S.C squad

Simba Media

Zambian born stylish midfielder Cletus Chama Chota became the latest player to join Tanzania Premier League reigning champions Simba Sports Club.

Chama has been a darling at Lusaka Dynamos Football Club where he was also a captain.

He signed a two year employment contract with the Tanzanians on a transfer fee estimated to be $ 65,000.

Simba Sports Club recently signed Ugandan-born Rwanda Amavubi Stars striker Meddie Kagere from Kenya Premier League outfit, Gor Mahia.

Chama had joined the Lusaka based club last year after his short stint in Egypt with Al Ittihad Alex Sports Club.

According to Futaa.com, a source at Lusaka dynamos however said the player had moved without the permission and blessing of the Club.

“The club is not aware of the deal and will not issue him with the International transfer certificate (ITC) since no transfer fee has been paid” The unrevealed source said.

Meanwhile, in preparation for the new up-coming 2018/19 season, Simba Sports Club successfully conducted a players’ workshop where a couple of important ideas were discussed and shared with the playing staff.

Simba will depart for their pre-season training camp in Turkey during the coming days.

Uganda Cranes striker, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi is part of the Simba Sports Club team for the up-coming 2018/19 season.