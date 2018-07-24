2018 KAVC International Volleyball tourney gets massive financial boost

10th NSSF-KAVC International Volleyball Tournament:

3rd – 5th August 2018

*At Lugogo Indoor Stadium & Lugogo Hockey Ground, Kampala

*Theme: Seeking to sustainably excel in volleyball while nurturing talent.

For ten years running, the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has been financing the Kampala Amateur Volleyball Championship (KAVC).

To celebrate the landmark, the fund has increased its sponsorship towards this year’s championship with a Shs 130M package.

The three day’s championship will volley off from 3rd to 5th August 2018 at Lugogo Indoor Stadium and Lugogo Hockey ground.

Addressing the media at Workers’ House on Tuesday, Patrick Ayota, the NSSF acting managing director disclosed that the sponsorship increment is meant to support a bigger and better tournament that is expected to attract more local and regional teams.

The main reason why the fund decided to come out and support the tournament was to promote the development of the game of volleyball, which was lagging behind other sports then.

Our sponsorship is premised on the view that although we are primarily a social security Fund, we recognise that we must be a “Good Corporate Citizen”, playing a role in the sustainable development and well-being of the community in which we do business. I am glad that we have seen significant milestones as a result of this partnership. More importantly, the sports fraternity is much more aware of the importance of social security and the significance of the culture of saving in Uganda both at individual and national level. We have reached over 10,000 people since 2014 through our customer service tent during the tournament

Over the years, the fund has continued to support the tournament because KAVC has demonstrated good accountability, professionalism in management of the tournament and integrity in delivering value for money.

Representing the KAVC President Amon Ainebyoona at the event, the KAVC men head coach Sheilla Omurirwe lauded NSSF for its continuous commitment to contribute to the growth of the sport through sponsorship of the tournament over the last 10 years.

We have managed to reach international level all thanks to the support that NSSF has put into building volleyball. With continued supported from NSSF and dedication of KAVC, we have a vision of playing at international tournaments like the FIVB Volleyball World Championship. the Olympics and Common Wealth Games.This tournament has been a lynchpin for Ugandan players who have joined professional ranks after being scouted at the NSSF KAVC International. These include Cuthbert Malinga in Bulgaria, Daudi Okello in Turkey, Saviour Atama and Ivan Ongom in Rwanda. I am confident to say all the 4 players in Europe and elsewhere playing professional volleyball have NSSF KAVC International to thank for those contracts.

She also hinted on how KAVC as a premier club in Uganda has led the way to spread the game of volleyball to the countryside through school clinics and children training programmes.

Also, we are spreading wings to the countryside by recruiting new volleyball players across the country through training camps. Recently, we held one in Mbarara.

Through this tournament, many locally based teams have been able to get that much desired exposure to top level competition in the region, and the sport has grown at the grassroots with primary schools’ competition, and sitting volleyball (for the disabled persons) every year now being part of the tournament.

How the sponsorship will be utilized:

The sponsorship deal will go towards purchase of technical equipment and related accessories, tournament referees, trophies, cash rewards for outstanding players, publicity, security, as well as overall organization of the tournament.

The tournament has grown to become East Africa’s premier volleyball club tournament, attracting the top clubs from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, DRC and South Sudan.

Over 30 teams from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and Burundi will participate in this year’s tournament, including defending Men’s Champions APR and Women’s Champions Rwanda Revenue Authority, both from Rwanda.

Prize money:

On top of the prize money, there are a variety of trophies that will accompany the top performers.

This year, winners will walk away with $1,000 – Gold, $500 –Silver and $300 – Silver, in addition to winners’ trophies.

The tournament will also include a primary school championship where the top two finalists in the U12 and U14 (Girls and Boys) pre- qualifying games held on 22nd July will play during the main tournament.