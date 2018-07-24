Buffaloes in contention for national title after Rujumba Sevens triumph

Final: Kobs 5-19 Buffaloes

Kobs 5-19 Buffaloes 3rd place: Pirates 12-5 Rams

In 2014, Toyota Buffaloes claimed their first and only National Sevens title.

Four years later, Buffaloes are in the mix for another title following their triumph at Henry Rujumba Sevens over the weekend at Legends Rugby Club.

The side defeated Kobs 19-5 in the finals on Saturday evening, thanks in part to a strong and perfect first half in which they led 12-0.

Steven Alur and Wilfred Seguya touched down for Buffaloes, with Alur adding the extras on the second try.

James Ijongat cut the deficit to seven points but Aaron Jurua’s high tackle to stop Alur from going over earned the victors a penalty try.

With two legs still to play (both at Legends), Buffaloes who are 12 and 7 points behind leaders Pirates and second placed Kobs know they have a real chance.

The series will continue this weekend with the Coronation Sevens to be hosted by Rhinos and Kobs will host the last leg on the subsequent weekend.

National Sevens Standings (Top 5)

Pirates 95pts Kobs 90 Buffaloes 83 Heathens 69 Rams 65

Coronation Sevens Pools