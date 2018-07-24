CAF Champions League: Group A referees named

Zannbia Daily Mail

The match officials including the referees to handle the respective CAF Champions league and confederation cup matches were communicated and confirmed.

In particular, a set of Zambian referees will handle the group A CAF Champions league match between Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Tunisian side, Esperance.

Janny Sikazwe, one of the few Africans who officiated at the recently concluded FIFA World Cup in Russia was named the center referee for the Namboole encounter.

Sikazwe is not new to Ugandan clubs having also handled KCCA FC away to Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa (Ugandans lost 2-1) as well as the CAF Confederation cup between Volcan De Moroni versus Vipers match in Comoros.

He will be assisted by country-mates Oliver Mweene and Chansa Kabwe as the first and second assistant referees respectively.

Meanwhile, a set of Kenyan referees will handle Township Rollers from Botswana up against Egyptian side Al Ahly at the National stadium in Gaborone.

Davies Ogenche Omweno is the center referee. He will be assisted by Gilbert Cheruiyot and Tony Kidiya as first and second assistant referees respectively.

After three games each, Esperance leads the group with seven points, Ahly follows with four while Township Rollers and KCCA each has three points apiece.

CAF Champions League (Group A):

Saturday, 28th July 2018:

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) – Uganda Vs Esperance (Tunisia) – Namboole Stadium

Match Officials

Center Referee: Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)

1st Assistant Referee: Oliver Mweene (Zambia)

Oliver Mweene (Zambia) 2nd Assistant Referee: Chansa Kabwe (Zambia)

Township Rollers (Botswana) Vs Al Ahly (Egypt) – National Stadium, Gaborone

Match Officials: