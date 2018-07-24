Is the whirlwind sweeping SC Villa about to end?

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

Last Friday, a meeting took place at Sheraton Kampala Hotel to come up with strategies to combat the whirlwind sweeping SC Villa.

From the meeting that was reportedly presided over by FUFA President Moses Magogo – who is a self-confessed Villa diehard – and attended by Omar Mandela, Franko Mugabe, William Nkemba, Edgar Watson, Edgar Agaba, Gibby Kalule and Dennis Mbidde, it was decided that the club be run on an interim basis for six months.

And on Monday, July 23, an Interim Committee was set up in an effort to restore sanity at the record Uganda Premier League champions.

Club legend William Nkemba was appointed the chairman of the Interim Committee of six during a meeting at City Oil, Kamwokya headed by Mandela and Mugabe.

The committee was tasked with putting the Villa house in order and righting the wrongs made by Ben Immanuel Misagga, who resigned from club presidency last week.

James Serebe was named acting club CEO while Norbert Kazibwe the secretary, Aaron Jjagwe the finance director with Jaffari Ndawula and Moses Matovu (of Afrigo Band) members.

The committee is expected to organise elections for the Club President in the next three months.

With nearly the entire first team departed during the current transfer window, it remains to be seen how the new committee the Joogo pride.