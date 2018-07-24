© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE

KCCA’s 3-2 loss away to Tunisia’s Esperance could probably be Muhammad Shaban’s last game in the famous Yellow and Blue jersey after the club has agreed to sell him.

Shaban who joined the Kasasiro last year started and scored in the game before he was withdrawn midway the second half after he got injured.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

“That could probably be his last game for the club,” a very close source to the club revealed to Kawowo Sports. “Everything has been agreed in regards to him leaving the club and will soon fly out,” a source further revealed.

It’s understood the deal to cash in on the former Onduparaka Captain was reached in Tunis last week when KCCA played Esperance.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The forward hasn’t trained with the Lugogo outfit due to injury since then although he is ever present at Lugogo.

His next destination remains a mystery although sources claim a club in Morocco is most likely to take the Ugandan international.

Reports of interest from Tunisian clubs and some in France are also ripe but as usual, we shall keep you posted.