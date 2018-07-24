KCCA FC Media

Jackson Nunda could be out of KCCA must win clash against Tunisia’s Esperance due to injury.

The two sides face off in a group A clash in the Caf Champions League on Saturday at Mandela National stadium, Namboole.

The midfielder sat out the Kasasiro morning training session and also missed the 3-0 victory over Makindye Select in a practice match on the evening for Wednesday.

KCCA Media

“He has a problem with his muscle and chances are high he will not be fit for the game on Saturday,” KCCA manager Mike Mutebi confirmed to Kawowo Sports.

Nunda scored the opening goal against the Tunisian giants in the first leg last week and was involved in the second goal scored by Muhammad Shaban after his short was parried in his way.

KCCA, bottom of the group A log with 3 points seek maximum points against Esperance to enlighten chances of reaching the quarter finals for the most lucrative club competition not the continent.