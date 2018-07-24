Kisaliita, Kiweewa and Feni agree terms with Wakiso Giants FC

Free spending second tier club, Wakiso Giants F.C continues to dominate and overwhelm the primary transfer window each passing day.

Experienced utility players Ayub Kisaliita, Ivan Kiweewa and Feni Ali have concluded the initial talks that have lasted for more than a month.

Feni joins as a free agent after having left Kenya Premier League side Sofapaka at the end of last season. Like Feni, Kiweewa too has been a free agent.

Kisaliita joins the big spenders from Express FC where he was still contracted for another six months.

The trio bring character, leadership and the much desired class to the club recently founded after a merger with Kamuli Park, a former Elgon group FUFA Big League side for a reported fee of at least Shs. 100M.

“Yes, Feni (Ali) and Ayub (Kisaliita) completed their talks with the club and have signed for the club. We expect to start training next week at Old Kampala primary school play-ground,” Ibrahim Kirya, the club’s head coach confirmed the signings and the latest developments at the club.

The two players are the 9th and 10th signings of the club.

Wakiso Giants FC earlier brought on board Steven Bengo, left winger James Kasibante, midfielders Hassan “Dazo” Wasswa, Isaac “Bidugu” Ntege, Abdul-Karim Kasule, striker Eddie Mubiru, Ivan “Kaloolo” Kiweewa as well as goalkeepers Mansoor Mutumba and Cleo Ssetubba.

The club is still in the market in search for more man power with a target of making 27 players for the entire season.

Wakiso Giants F.C will host their home matches at Wakiso Resource center playing field.

The club head offices are located at Najjanakumbi, along Entebbe road.