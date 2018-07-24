Mpindi draws first blood over Mmamba Kakobooza in first semi-final leg | Bika Bya Baganda Football

2018 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship:

1st Leg (Semi-finals):

Mmamba Kakobooza 0-1 Mpindi

It is advantage Mpindi ahead of the return leg for the semi-finals of the 2018 Bika Bya Baganda Football championship.

Mpindi edged hosts Mmamba Kakobooza 1-0 in the first leg of the semi-finals played at the Muteesa II Wankulukuku stadium on Monday, 23rd July 2018.

Defender Paul Patrick Mbowa headed home the all-important goal in the final minutes of the game off a telling delivery from left winger Brian Majwega, who is also the captain of Mpindi.

The return leg will take place next week at the same venue.

Mpindi clan, who also played this year’s opening match at St Mary’s Kitende (winning 3-2 against Lugave), is eyeing their third shield after winning two titles in 1996 and ten years later in 2006.

Meanwhile, the first leg of the second semi-final between Ffumbe and will take place on Wednesday at Wankulukuku.

The finals are ear marked to take place in August 2018 at Mityana Ssaza ground (date will be confirmed).

The tournament has been played since 1950 and draws excitement within the Buganda Kingdom.