Striker Umony free agent after India league glory

KAWOWO SPORTS

Two months after leading Indian side Gokulam Kerala Football Club to the 2018 Kerala Premier League title, striker Brian Umony will not play for the team again.

Umony’s manager Peter Tabu made the confirmation that follows the player’s brief successful stint in India.

We thank Gokulam Kerala F.C for the special time that Brian Umony served the club, winning the league title. He is grateful to the team management, teammates and the wonderful club fans. He is now a free agent and will seek for new challenges elsewhere

For starters, Umony had joined Gokulam Kerala in late February 2018 after a long injury lay off.

Upon return to the field of play, he resumed the usual business; scoring five goals and engaging in general team play build up with odd assists.

Perhaps, Tabu keeps Umony’s secret cards hinting to the next destiny as close to his chest but acknowledges the bold fact that his client is a free agent and he is open to as many offers;

As a free agent, Brian Umony is open to many offers. We shall sit down and discuss the best offer presented.

KAWOWO SPORTS

Tabu does not rule out a return to domestic action where Umony previously played at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC in the Uganda Premier League.

Umony started his career at Naguru Avis Football Club. He became a household name in the country while still at Kyambogo University, often scoring goals for fun.

The hard working center forward built a cult status at KCCA FC before Super Sport United (South Africa) came yearning for his treasured signature.

He then moved to Port Land Timbers Football Club in the United States of America and returned to Africa with St George in Ethiopia before suffering a career threatening injury who sidelined him for a over a year.

He recently returned to active action playing two international build ups with parent club KCCA in Kenya, left for Indian and signed a short deal with Gokulam Kerala where he lifted the league title.