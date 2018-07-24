Tornado Bee, Kutchi victorious as Aziz Damani tighten grip on top spot

Lugogo Oval | KICC Vs Kutchi Tigers CC

KICC 223/10 in 47.5 Overs lost to Kutchi Tigers CC 227/5 in 37 overs by 5 wickets

Player of match: Dinesh Kumar Nakrani (Kutchi Tigers CC )

Entebbe Oval | Aziz Damani CC Vs Premier

Aziz Damani CC 216/6 in 38 overs beat Premier CC 45/10 in 14.4 overs by 171 runs.

Player of Match: Emmanuel Issaneez (Aziz Damani CC )

Kyambogo Oval | Ceylon Lions CC Vs Tornado Bee CC

Ceylon Lions 109/10 in 27 overs lost to Tornado Bee 194/7 in 50 overs by 85 runs

Player of match: Abdallah Lubega (Tornado Bee)

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO

Emmanuel Issaneez bowled the spell of his life to help the defending champions Aziz Damani claim a 171 runs win over Premier at the lake side oval in Entebbe.

Premier who had picked some form before this encounter and could have ended Damani’s unbeaten run this season were stopped in their tracks by the an inspired Issaneez who claimed his career best figures of 8 for 10 in 7 overs.

The only threat Damani faced in Entebbe was from a Saturday golf event on the ground which left tents on the ground with the ground not ready for play by 10.30am on Sunday. However, once the groundsmen were able to clear the ground Damani scored 216 for a loss of 6 wickets in 38 overs.

In the chase, Isaneez turned back the hands of time with a brilliant spell of fast bowling ripping through the Premier line to ensure the game ends early enough to beat the Entebbe traffic. Premier was all out for 45 in 14.4 overs keeping the unbeaten record of the defending champions intact and perfect record in the season of 8 out 8.

In Lugogo, Kutchi Tigers battled past KICC claiming a 5 wicket win. New Cricket Cranes hero Dinesh Nakrani continued his good form helping his local club claim an all important 5 wicket win.

Irfan Afridi (84) and Davis Karashani (38) helped KICC post a competitive 223 all out. However, this proved not to be enough as Kutchi was comfortable in the chase claiming a 5 wicket win with Dinesh Nakrani putting in a man of match all round performance scoring 50 not out and claiming 2 wickets.

In Kyambogo, former champions Tornado Bee managed to deal with a stubborn Ceylon Lions despite being in trouble at 7/2 with talisman Roger Mukasa back in the hat. Deus Muhumuza (63 not out) and Akbar Baig (33) steadied the ship to help Tornado Bee post 194 for 7 in 50 overs.

Ceylon Lions never threatened to win the game bundled out for 109 in 27 overs as they failed to deal with the spin of Tornado Bee on a dead wicket.