Another Ugandan footballer crosses to Botswana top tier club

Barely 24 hours after former Vipers, Onduparaka and Express forward Alfred Leku transferred to Botswana premier league side Galaxy Football Club, another Ugandan has moved to the same Southern African country.

Bow- legged midfielder Lawrence Ndugga has completed his transfer to Shooting Stars Football Club from Zambian top flight side, Nkwanzi Swallows.

According to player’s agent Pike Okello, who engineered the move, Ndugga signed for the Gaborone based side for two years.

Speaking to Kawowo Sports, Okello, who is also the agent of Francis Okello, noted;

Lawrence Ndugga from Uganda has signed for Shooting Stars in the Botswana top flight league. He impressed in training with a goal on his debut session at the club and was signed immediately. He will be leaving Lobatse to his new home in Gaborone on Wednesday

Before settling at Shooting Stars, Ndugga had a trial stint with Extension Gunners, another Botswana top flight side when he performed well but officials could not make a quick decision where to sign him.

Last season, Ndugga who is capped thrice for the Uganda Cranes played at Jinja based outfit BUL FC in the Uganda Premier League, a side he joined after a stint in Cyprus.

He had previously played at Bright Stars and Kira Young football clubs, still in the Uganda Premier League.

He brings pace and creativity to the Shooting Stars midfield and final third departments.

Ndugga brings to four the number of Ugandans in the Botswana top flight league.

Francis Olaki is with the Extension Gunners F.C, Ivan “Kojja” Ntege plies his trade with Township Rollers and most recently Alfred Leku joined Galaxy F.C.