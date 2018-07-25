Cyclists braced for 750km in Let’s Tour Uganda championship

Let’s Tour Uganda 2018:

21 st – 25 th November

Total Distance to be covered (750KM)

*Theme: Showcasing Uganda Tourism Potential Through Cycling

@ Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

Over 200 local and international cyclists are expected to be part of the Let’s Tour Uganda 2018 championship slated for late November in Uganda.

Riders from Uganda, as well as the neighbouring countries of Rwanda, Tanzania, Burundi, South Sudan, Kenya, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as Cameroon, Nigeria, South Africa shall take part in the five day event.

At least 750 kilometres shall be covered in those four competition days in the event organized along the theme “Showcasing Uganda Tourism Potential Through Cycling”.

According to Samuel Batambira, the director of Entebbe based Skyline Cycling Club, the main brain behind the event, the turn up of riders is projected to be at least 250.

The preparations are moving on smoothly to host a successful Let’s Tour Uganda 2018 championship where along with the theme. We shall try to develop Uganda’s tourism potentiality through the sport of cycling. Between now and the event, we call upon sponsors and well-wishers to help push up this event

The event will start on 21st November and wind up on the 25th November 2018, covering 750KM through the different sections as the riders converse the districts of Entebbe, Wakiso, Kampala, Jinja, Nakasongola and back through the same route at Kololo Airstrip.

The race will be flagged from Entebbe by the State Minister for Sports, Charles Bakabulindi.

Civil Authority Aviation (CAA), Entebbe Municipal Counci, IMC Hospital, Crown Beverages, Nigerian High Commission are some of the partners in organizing this event.

61-year-old Garry Ronald from Australia is one of the key personalities behind this initiative.

Uganda Cycling Association (UCA) has blessed the championship with some support from Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

There are also enticing prizes that the winners and top performers will smiled home with.