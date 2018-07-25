Egypt premier league club El Gouna signs Ethiopian midfield gem

Egyptian Premier League club El Gouna Football Club completed the signing of Ethiopian national team captain Panom Gathuoch Yiech.

El Gouna

The Egyptian club communicated the development via their official twitter handle;

We are very proud to announce the signing of central midfielder, Ethiopian National Team player and former Anzhi player Gathuoch Panom to the El Gouna rank.

The lanky well built holding midfielder is comfortable with the ball, can pass at all ranges, he is a great fighter and heads well.

Panom, 24, has previously played for Mekelle City, Ethiopian Coffee, Dedebit and St George in the Ethiopia Premier League before he switched allegiance to Russia side, Anzhi Makhachkala.

The club also signed Pharaohs’ super sub Mohamed “Geddo” Nagy, goalkeeper Ramzy Saleh, left back Kareem SalemOmar Radwan, Ahmed “Okka” Saeed, Hossam Zein, Amr Seadawy, Mohamed “Abu Srei’, Mohamed “Leila” Mohsen, Loay Wael, welcomed back midfielder Mahmoud Shabrawy, Ahmed “the joker” Magdy, as well the 2017 Cameroon winning member of the African Cup of Nations, Joseph Ngwem.

Meanwhile, the employment contracts for Mohamed Abdel Gawad, Salah Khattab, Mohamed Nady, Mostafa Gaber, Khaled Sobhi, Haitham Mohamed and Coulibaly were extended.

El Gouna has featured in a number of build up matches with several clubs including the 3-1 win against Aluminum, Nogoom El Mostakbal (1-1), Al Ahly (0-0) and lately Zamalek (2-2).