Elio Capradossi; a Ugandan born footballer who has captained the Italian U-20 team

Standing at 1.85m tall, footballer Elio Capradossi is a composing figure who has been a regular for all Italy’s under age teams from U16 to U21.

He was born on 11th March 1996 in Kampala, Uganda to an Italian father Corrado Capradossi and a mother from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Because he has not yet represented Italy at the senior level, he remains eligible to play for the three afore mentioned countries.

Currently, he is employed by Serie A club AS Roma (has played two matches for them) but now on loan at Spezia Calcio, a Serie B club.

According to Andres Lopez, a correspondent based in Colombia, Capradossi is an intelligent center half with great command, good aerial presence and is blessed with ball playing abilities.

Kampala-born Elio Capradossi has been loaned to Spezia Calcio (Italy – Serie B), but remains a property of AS Roma (has played two Serie A matches for them). He also played in Serie B for Bari (loaned by Roma). He has been capped for Italy at U16, U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21, but not at senior level, so he remains eligible to Uganda and the DR Congo

Capradossi moved to Italy aged two years from Uganda and acquired Italian citizenship through his father.

The father used to be the director of Roma’s Rugby team.

His father, as quoted by a Roma based publication, Cesololaroma narrates his son’s journey thus far;

The situation was tense, however, it was war, the first in 1995 and again in 1998. There was no peace, so I decided to have my son born in Uganda. A huge joy, even though I could not be present. I wanted my son to be rugby player. Elio remained very close to Africa? He feels it enormously. And not for the color of his fear, as one could banally think. He is Italian, he is Romanist, he is African

Mauro Esposito, president of Spes Artiglio, the first club for Capradossi, spoke to the Forzaroma.info website about the youngster;

From a very young age one could already see his enormous qualities, he was ahead of the others. To see him play was an immense satisfaction, it was like seeing my son begin. He has always been humble, always with his feet on the ground, never a misplaced word. Even today he comes to see his ex-teammates, some of whom are still playing, while others are in the technical staff. He hardly has time to come, he also spends time with the youngest, he does it naturally

Capradossi was named one of the best players in the U17 Euros.

He was seen as the leader for the Italian defense, before graduating to Italy’s U18, U19, U20 and lately U21.

Italian football daily website once rated him highly earning a comparison with Ogbonna;

“He’s a defender capable scoring goals having already two goals and one goal in just four games for Roma. His characteristics are what you look for in any central defender; he has great heading, marking, tackling, determination, anticipation, and Acceleration and as a bonus he’s able to score a lot of goals. He is 6,0 ft. tall and what makes him really special that compares him to Ogbonna is his physique and his pace for a player of his height.” the website is quoted.

“Despite the turbulent start to his career which saw him rupture his left ACL on international duty with the Italy U20s (and two less-than-sparkling loan spells at Bari), he’s strong, athletic and calm in possession. He displayed all three of those attributes on his Serie A debut” Dean Eddyshaw speaks of the young defender.

Lopez believes the chances for him to represent Italy at the senior level are fast fading given the fact the he features in the Serie B, given the competition for slots at stake.

