Ffumbe, Nkima battle in second semi-final | 2018 Bika Football

2018 Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship:

1st Leg (Semi-final 2) – Wednesday, 25 July 2018

Ffumbe Vs Nkima

At Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium (4:00PM)

BIKA Media

The opening leg of the second semi-final takes center stage on Wednesday, 25 July 2018 when Ffumbe Clan locks horns with Nkima at the Muteesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

Ffumbe clan, 2017 losing finalists to Nte will eye a second consecutive final, hoping to make amends for last year’s mess and misfortune.

Players as Martin Kizza Lubwama, Solomon Walusimbi, Isaac Ntege will be the focal point for Ffumbe.

On the other hand, Nkima boosts of an lethal attack that has the Robert Ssentongo duo who combine a blend of youth and athleticism as well as experience.

The first leg of the initial semi-final was played on Monday at the same venue.

Mpindi edged hosts Mmamba Kakobooza 1-0 with defender Paul Patrick Mbowa heading home the all-important goal in the final minutes of the game.

KAWOWO SPORTS

The goal followed a well taken delivery from left winger Brian Majwega, who is also the captain of Mpindi.

Both return legs will take place next week at the same venue.