Saturday July 28, 2018

KCCA Vs Esperance – M.N, Namboole @ 4pm

KCCA Media

KCCA are in danger of missing midfielder Gigi Abubaker aka Gift Ali through injury after the player missed the Wednesday morning training session.

The attacking central midfielder injured his ankle in the 3-0 win over Makindye Select in a practice match on Tuesday and was substituted midway the first half.

It didn’t look serious but after missing training a couple of days to the crucial game, the fear of not having him appears imminent.

The former Proline Captain played a central role in the 3-2 loss in the first leg in Tunisia in a game he debuted with a wonder assist to Jackson Nunda to open the deadlock.

Already, the club will miss the services of Muhammad Shaban and Nunda who are ruled out of the game due to various issues.

Shaban has been sold off by the club to a yet to be known side outside Uganda while Nunda has a muscle problem.