Gor Mahia ejects Posta Rangers out of the 2018 Shield cup

Shield Cup 2018:

Posta Rangers 1-3 Gor Mahia

Nation Media

Despite resting several key players, reigning Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia defeated Posta Rangers 3-1 in the Sportpesa Shield cup duel played at the Kasarani stadium on Wednesday.

Kevin Omondi grabbed a brace in the game before Samuel Onyango wrapped the business for the K’Ogalo.

Omondi’s first arrived 11 minutes to the climax of the first stanza of the game as Dylan Kerr’s side took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Posta Rangers’ defender Jockins Atudo had failed to control the ball from Simon Mbugua, giving Omondi the opportunity to pounce home.

Omondi returned with the second in the 52nd minute off an acute angle thanks to Juma Lawrence’s assist.

Onyango’s strike came 20 minutes to the end of the game to seal the victory thanks to another Juma’s assist.

Former Gor Mahia players Paul Odhiambo had pulled a goal back in the 63rd minute which was merely a consolation for Sammy Omollo’s coached side.

Gor Mahia thus progressed to the next level of the championship.

This Friday, Gor Mahia departs the country for Tanzania where they will play in the return leg of the CAF Confederation cup against Young Africans on Sunday.

Uganda Cranes left back Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi, Rwandese goal scoring machine Jacques Tuyisenge and Humphrey Mieno were among the key players granted rest.

Gor Mahia Line up:

Shaban Odhoji (G.K), Wellington Ochieng, Charles Momanyi, Joachim Oluoch, Wesley Onguso, Samuel Onyango, Cercidy Okeyo, Benard Ondiek, Raphael Asudi, Lawrence Juma, Kevin Omondi

Subs: Peter Onyango (G.K), Innocent Wafula, Ephrem Guikan, Boniface Omondi, Eliud Lokuwam, Onyango Okiro.