Kitara Football Club signs Berbatov

Forward Jackson “Berbatov” Okech, 20, joined FUFA Big League side Kitara Football Club from regional side Butyaba Red Scorpion FC.

Kitara FC Media

According to the club vice president in charge of communications, Owek. Francis Mugerwa, Okech will don shirt 14.

We signed Jackson Okech, also known as Berbatov to beef up our scoring front ahead of the new season

The sharp goal scoring striker netted 32 goals in the 45 games he had played for Butyaba Red scorpion.

Okech has been a member of the Bunyoro province team that was playing in the FUFA drum tournament.

He scored the lone goal for Bunyoro province as it won Kampala province team in a game that was played at Masindi stadium on 17th June, 2018.

Okech joins the other new recruits as Ramathan Dudu, Musa Docca and John Adriko.

Meanwhile, the club will continue with the pre-season warm up games.

On Sunday, 29th July 2018, Kitara FC will play a build up game against Butyaba Red scorpion FC at Butyaba playground, in a match Okech will face the scoring guns towards his former employers.