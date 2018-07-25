Skoda is beatable – Mangat

© Kawowo Sports | JON BATANUDDE

The Skoda Fabia R5 driven by Kenya’s Manvir Baryan and Drew Sturrock (Scotland) once again conquered the Pearl of Africa Rally winning eight of the nine stages to claim victory.

Consistently second in the stage times was Jas Mangat who says Manvir Baryan can be matched.

“It’s true I can beat the Skoda anytime. But not on these kind of roads. These roads are so much suitable for the R5 and not our cars.

“The roads were basically going through farms with straight lines ranging from 100-300metres then hairpins after hairpins and corners,” he told Kawowo Sports.

“Such roads involve more of accelerating and braking. Our cars are a bit heavier and take long to accelerate in corners as well as braking which is a great disadvantage over the R5,” he added.

Mangat managed to pull out a stage win but also registered the second fastest times in five stages.

“Honestly, there is no way I could beat Manvir. But on roads like Mbarara or Kabale, anyone would attempt on catching the Skoda,” he added.

But Mangat could soon have his hands on the same model of car. Close sources have hinted on R5 already in the team.

“Welcome R5 in the team pili pili,” reads a Facebook post by the team mechanic Cerito Giuseppe.

Mangat has however refutes any such claims.

But it’s only a matter of time before the lid is let off on what could be the latest addition to the Pili Pili Rally Team car lineup.