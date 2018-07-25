Umony boosts West Nile team ahead of FUFA Drum semifinal clash with Busoga

FUFA Drum | 1 st Leg, Semifinal

Sunday, 29 th July 2018

West Nile Province Vs Busoga Province – Green Light Stadium, Arua (4:00PM)

Tried and tested striker Brian Umony has confirmed to be part of the West Nile province team ahead of their first leg encounter with Busoga in the semifinal of FUFA Drum on Sunday in Arua.

Umony’s representative Peter Tabu confirmed the development to the media at a time the West Nile province team had been named.

Tabu, who is the also the Chief Executive Officer of the Brian Umony Foundation disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Yes, Brian (Umony) will travel to West Nile and he will play for the province team. He is enthusiastic and eager to serve his province 100 percent.

Umony’s arrival to the West Nile camp is a timely boost given the fact that two of their strikers are busy engaged in different projects.

Whereas Alfred Leku traveled to Botswana to complete his transfer to top tier side Galaxy Football Club, Muhammad Shaban is busy engaged with KCCA FC ahead of the return leg for the CAF Champions League at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

The void left by the two forwards will therefore be filled up by Umony and teenager Ezra Bidda.

Bidda is a graduate of the Uganda U-17 national team and has since been part of the U-20 set up.

West Nile province will host the opening leg of the semifinal at the Green Light stadium before traveling to Jinja to play the return leg a week later at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe.

Meanwhile, the second semifinal will see Buganda play host to Bukedi at the Bishops Secondary School playground in Mukono.

This is the inaugural edition of the FUFA Drum, being played along the theme, “Celebrating our Ancestry”.