Unbeaten Gor Mahia turns focus to Posta Rangers | Kenya Shield Cup

Kenya Shield Cup 2018:

Wednesday, 15th July

Gor Mahia Vs Posta Rangers

Kasarani Stadium

Following their 4-0 convincing victory against Tanzanians Young Africans in the CAF Confederation cup, Gor Mahia Football Club will quickly turn attention to the 2018 Shield cup as they battle Posta Rangers in the Sportpesa Shield cup on Wednesday at Moi International stadium, Kasarani.

Given a piled up fixture for the K’Ogalo, Gor Mahia technical team led by head coach Dylan Kerr is expect to give the much called for breather to several key players.

Kerr as quoted by the club website confirms;

It’s a good chance for other players to showcase their work… we believe we have a deep squad and any player called upon can deliver in any match. The fixtures are tight and squad rotation can see us through

This will be the second time Gor Mahia will be taking on Posta Rangers this year and K’Ogalo have a good record over their opponents and if that is anything to go by, then Posta will sweat to to knock out K’Ogalo.

Posta, which is under Gor Mahia legend Sammy Omollo, will be hoping to pull some good results as this tournament seem to be their main focus this season after dropping to mid table in league competition.

Victory for Gor Mahia over Posta Rangers will see their hopes alive of clinching a domestic double this year.

Uganda Cranes’ left back Godfrey “Jajja Walu” Walusimbi turns out for Gor Mahia, who are in line for this year’s Kenya Premier league title since they remain the only unbeaten side in the top tier.