CAF Champions League: Esperance contingent arrives ahead of KCCA engagement

CAF Champions League (Group A):
Saturday, 28th July 2018:
- Kampala Capital City Authority (Uganda) Vs Esperance (Tunisia)
- Mandela National Namboole Stadium (4 PM)
*Follow Live updates on Kawowo Sports social media forums (Facebook and Twitter)
A thirty man delegation of Tunisian giants Esperance De Tunis set foot in Uganda on Thursday afternoon aboard Emirates Airlines.
A total of 19 and 11 officials arrived at the lake side Entebbe International Airport at 1:50PM before they were warmly recieved by the awaiting KCCA FC officials.
They were driven to Kampala by the KCCA FC team bus as they checked in at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.
Later in the evening, they held a light limbering session at Kabira Country club in Kampala.
The players are expected to train at Mandela National Stadium on the match eve (Friday) at the exact time of the match as per CAF match rules and regulations.
Esperance De Tunis will face Uganda’s Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) in a group A duel during the second leg of the CAF Champions League in Kampala.
Last weekend, KCCA squandered a 2-0 lead to succumb to a 3-2 loss away in Tunis during the first leg.
The game will be handled by FIFA Referees from Zambia.
Esperance De Tunis Delegation:
- Goalkeepers: Moez Ben Chérifia, Ali Jemal, Wassim Karoui.
- Defenders: Med Amine Meskini, Houcine Rabiî, Chamseddine Dhaouadi, Khalil Chammam, Ben Mohamed, Aymen Mahmoud
- Midfielders: Fosseny Coulibaly, Ghailene Chaâlali, Saad Bguir, Med Ali Moncer, Anice Badri, Youcef Belaïli
- Forwards: Bilel Mejri, Taha Yassine Khenissi, Haythem Jouini, Maher Besseghaïer
Match Officials
- Center Referee: Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)
- 1st Assistant Referee: Oliver Mweene (Zambia)
- 2nd Assistant Referee: Chansa Kabwe (Zambia)