Egypt Football Association in advanced talks with Colombian manager Pinto

Colombian manager Jorge Luis Pinto has confirmed he is in talks with the Egyptian Football Association for the vacant job of the Pharoahs national team.

Fuze Ng

The feat comes days after the Egypt Football Association released a shortlist of four names to replace Hector Cuper, who left his job after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The list has Jorge Luis Pinto, Quique Sánchez Flores, Javier Aguirre and Vahid Halilhodžić.

“It is true that I met the president of the Egyptian Football Association in Moscow, we are in talks to see the possibility of being the coach of the Egypt team,” Pinto said via his Twitter account.

Pinto led the likes of Costa Rica, Colombia and Honduras. He won two Copa Centroamericana titles in 2005 and 2013 with Costa Rica, he also almost led Honduras to the 2018 World Cup before losing to Australia in the playoffs.

The 65-year-old manager was named as CONCACAF and Colombia’s best coach of 2014.

The Egyptian FA is weighing options to replace the Argentine manager Cuper who left his post as Egypt head coach after the end of the Pharaohs’ disappointing campaign in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Egypt finished bottom of Group A after three defeats against Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia

A committee consisting of EFA board members Magdy Abdel-Ghany, Essam Abdel-Fatah, and Hazem Emam will assess the managerial options.