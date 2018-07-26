Stefan Hannson has quit his job as Technical Director of Mbarara City Football Club, barely a month after taking over the task.

MM Times

As he departed at Entebbe International Airport on Wednesday night, the Swedish national narrated the ordeal that he had been subjected to while in Mbarara town.

“When I arrived in Uganda, I was driven to Mbarara town and given an apartment. Work has been going on well but nothing conclusive was discussed as regards my payments.

“The club asked that I open up a bank account. When I went to the bank and they asked for the employment contract. These people (officials at Mbarara City) have not given me my contract always saying it is at FUFA for one whole month. The conditions are tough,” Hannson cried as he departed with his wife.

The 60-year-old vastly traveled coach with a UEFA Pro License also added that he purchased his own air tickets and vowed never to return to Uganda.

“I managed to get my own air tickets and I will not return to Uganda,” he stated.

Hannson has handled a wide variety of clubs including the Seychelles national team and Myanmar U-23 side.

He had already started work with the newly named head coach Charles Livingstone Mbabazi and Baker Kasule as the assistant as well as the other members of the technical team.

The club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sadam Mugarula cleared the air concerning the circumstances surrounding their technical director;

Actually, FUFA asked us that for any foreign player or coach, he has to be with a valid work permit. He has traveled to process the work permit. Concerning the payments, we have been paying him cash as we wait for the bank account to be processed. I even have the records of his payments in cash. He (Hannson) actually asked for some time to process the work permit and see a sick family member. In fact, when we invited him, he came for talks and this has been the period. To that effect, the club purchased the air ticket and we expect him back after three weeks.

Mbarara City FC Public Relations Officer, Edgar Abaasa quickly watered down the allegations that the coach had quit with an official statement;

The coach sought for permission to sort out his work permit issues with the Ugandan Embassy in Sweden. Secondly, he travelled to see his sick daughter back in Sweden. The club is responsible for all his transport bills and other bills that come with traveling. We expect him after 21 days

The departure of the technical director is a big blow to the club that last week lost newly recruited team manager Sulait Makumbi.

Makumbi had joined from rivals Nyamityobora, but threw in the towel after seven days citing unpalatable conditions of dealing with “anti-football” people.

The other important figure who deserted the club under unclear conditions was Nigerian forward, Emmanuel Ibe “Mr Penalty” Obinna.

Meanwhile, the club’s pre-season continues with yet another build up game against a select side of refugees at Kakyeeka on Thursday afternoon.

Stefan Hanson’s former clubs: