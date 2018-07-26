Maroons FC sign midfielders Majaajalo, Batte

Uganda Prisons run club, Maroons FC has signed midfielders Sulaiman Majaajalo and Seif Batte.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The two players completed the talks and signing of binding documents on Wednesday, 25th June 2018 as confirmed by the confirmed head coach Asaph Mwebaze.

“We have signed Sulaiman Majaajalo and Seif Batte. Each of the two players has signed two years” Mwebaze, who is currently in the United States of America for youth football programmes confirmed to Kawowo Sports.

Majaajalo is a central midfielder (deep lying) who is recruited from relegated Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) FC whilst Batte has been a free agent since his employment contract at Bright Stars F.C expired in May 2018.

Batte had been earlier linked to Sports Club Villa Jogoo.

The two players bring experience to a largely youthful Maroons side and competition in the midfield department that already has Emmanuel “Song” Oringa, Ivan Wani, Sydney Chika and Ronald Orombi, among others.

Whereas Majaajalo concentrates in the central midfield, Batte stretches to the flanks and usually joins the front line where it necessitates.

Meanwhile, the Prisons side is yet to get a replacement for the departed central defender Richard Ayiko.

Ayiko left for greener pastures and new challenges at Onduparaka Football Club.