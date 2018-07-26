Maroons snatch former Onduparaka player

Aminah Babirye

Maroons Football Club has signed former Onduparaka FC forward Rashid Agau on a two year tenure.

Egau, a creative midfielder joins the Prisons run side as a free agent.

He thus becomes the third club signing after Asaph Mwabaze’s managed side after getting winger Seif Batte and hard tackling midfielder Sulaiman Majaanjalo.

Agau offers offensive options to the attacking department at Maroons.

Maroons have been silent in the primary transfer window but of late opened up their eyes with aggressive signings.

They are expected to start pre-season training on Monday, 30th July 2018.

Last season, Maroons finished 9th with 37 points.