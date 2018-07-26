Orlando Pirates Media

Orlando Pirates coach Mulitin Micho Sredojevic remains non committal not whether his side has signed Ugandan striker Muhammad Shaban from KCCA.

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi has already confirmed the sale of the centre forward but didn’t reveal his next destination although he hinted on a move to Tunisia, Morocco or even France.

However reports reveal the former Onduparaka team captain will re-unite with former Uganda Cranes coach at the Buccaneers soon.

“We shall what will happen,” answered Micho when asked about a potential deal for the striker whose lone goal against St. George earned the former immediate Ugandan champions a slot in the ongoing Caf Champions League group stages.

Shaban has already been ruled out of the return leg tie against Esperance for Tunisia due on Saturday July 28 at Namboole.

He is expected to fly out of the country not later than next week.