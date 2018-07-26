Nkima builds early advantage with slim win over Ffumbe | Bika Football 2018

Bika Football 2018 (1st Leg, Semi-finals):

Nkima 1-0 Ffumbe

BIKA Media

Nkima Clan edged Ffumbe 1-0 in the first leg during the second semi-finals of the Bika Bya Baganda Football championships played at the Muteesa II Wankulukuku stadium on Wednesday evening.

Live wire striker Robert Ssentongo Junior, a new recruit at Police Football Club was the hero with the lone strike in the 48th minute of the fairly watched encounter.

The opening stanza of the end had ended goal-less with either sides missing narrowly.

Nkima deployed Uganda Cranes midfielder Yassar Mugerwa who features at Ethiopian premier league club Fassil Kenema F.C.

Mugerwa captained the team in the closing stages of the game when right back Moses Kiggundu was substituted inside the game’s final quarter.

Ffumbe missed the chance to make amends when Martin Kizza and Mustapha Kasolo were denied by the Nkima back line led by defender Savio Kabugo.

The two clans will face in the return leg next week with Ffumbe as the hosts.

Meanwhile, the second leg for the other semi-final between Mmamba Kakooboza and Mpindi will be played on Monday, 30th July 2018.

Mpindi won the opening leg 1-0 with defender Patrick Paul Mbowa scoring the match winner, a header off Brian Majwega’s corner.

The finals are ear marked to take place in August 2018 in Butambala, after a change in venue from Mityana.

The tournament has been played since 1950 and draws excitement within the Buganda Kingdom.

The king of Buganda, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will grace the final match.