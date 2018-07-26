Police Football Club agree terms with Nkima clan goal poacher

D.N

Striker Robert Ssentongo Junior has completed initial talks with Uganda Premier League side, Police Football Club.

The hard working center forward who has been a household name in the on-going Bika Bya Baganda Football Championship put pen to paper on a three year deal.

“I am happy that Police Football Club appreciated my services and agreed to offer me a deal” the soft spoken forward told Kawowo Sports.

Ssentongo Junior has been lethal in front of goal with the veteran and experienced Robert Ssentongo, contributing a lion’s share for the goals scored by Nkima as they head into the second leg of the Bika Bya Baganda semi-final clash with Ffumbe.

The former Masavu and Ntinda United striker scored his clan’s loan goal during the first leg.

Meanwhile, Abdallah Mubiru’s coach Police conducted a couple of trials to identify talented youngsters as a mechanism of ensuring a sustainable future for the club.